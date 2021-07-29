Kenneth Ofori-Atta has stated that the government’s intention to construct 111 hospitals will commence in August 2021

He made this known during his presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament

The finance minister said the government has decided to execute the project in two phases

The Finance minister, Kenneth Ofori Atta, has stated that the government’s intention to construct 111 hospitals will commence in August 2021.

According to him, all the necessary processes to kick start the project have been successfully completed.

He made this disclosure during his presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

In a report filed by Citinews, the finance minister said the government has decided to execute the project in two phases with the first phase being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals, is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker,... I am happy to report that pre-contract works have now been completed for 88 sites for the district hospitals...we expect to commence phase two (construction to begin) three weeks from now, from 17th August 2021,” he said.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

He added that the intention of the government is to finish new facilities within a year in order for them to be put to use.

