A video of a Ghanaian teacher flaunting the items her students gave her on vacation day has warmed hearts

The gifts spread on her bed comprised various products, including soaps, drinks, money, biscuits and more

Netizens who saw the video were proud and celebrated the young lady for working so hard for her students

A primary school teacher could not hide her joy and appreciation for her students and their parents after they rewarded her at the end of the school term.

Giving gifts to teachers at the end of the school term is a ritual for most school children and their guardians in Ghana.

The students and their parents often give out various gifts in appreciation for the good work of their teachers.

This young lady was among the lucky teachers who was bountifully rewarded by parents and their wards.

In a video, she flaunted the many gifts her students and their parents gave her on the vacation day, including soft drinks, biscuits, and soaps.

Additionally, some parents gave the teacher money concealed in a white envelope. She pulled out GH¢100, GH¢50 and GH¢20 notes.

Netizens hail teacher over Our Day gifts

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were proud of her. Many hailed her as a good teacher.

@Nussy kids and more wrote:

"This shows your are good cos you get gifts based on on what the kids tell their parents keep it up."

@Setorli wrote:

"I gave my son 5 cedis and it was returned by the teacher."

@Immortal.szn wrote:

"The money the total bi 660 cedis…thank you."

@SerwaAkoto wrote:

"Not with Government schools ooo."

@JODAPARADIGM wrote:

"I received only 1 gift yesterday and it was butter bread."

Abi wrote:

"My students didn’t even come to school."

STONEsoup wrote:

"You thanked Mothers, Really? what have we fathers done to this world to be deprived of appreciation when it come to good things. For God sake we GIVE THOSE MONIES."

@Books and bags wrote:

"Not in my school and it’s even a Dbee school."

@Akos wrote:

"Please how much is teacher training forms?"

Teacher gets plantains from students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian teacher ended the school term with joy.

She received gifts, including food items, from her students and their parents on the last day of the current term.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated the teacher for her work and love for her kids.

