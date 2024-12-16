Fellow presidents have hailed President Nana Akufo-Addo at the latest ECOWAS Ordinary Session

ECOWAS honoured him with the title “Mr. Democrat,” saying it was because of his dedication to democratic values

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged fellow Heads of State to learn from Akufo-Addo and Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been hailed by fellow presidents at the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit in Abuja.

Akufo-Addo received a standing ovation during the final session of his time as President.

ECOWAS honours Akufo-Addo with the title Mr. Democrat

GBC reported that his colleagues cited his role in the transition of power to President-elect John Mahama following the 2024 election.

ECOWAS honoured him with the title “Mr. Democrat,” saying it was a testament to his dedication to democratic values.

The Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, bestowed the title on Akufo-Addo.

“...I urge all of us in the region to learn from this good democratic practice and prioritise our countries’ national unity to ensure political stability in the region; that this manner of peaceful transition recalls the culture of democracies not only in West Africa but throughout the African continent."

The praise Akufo-Addo received flies in the face of assessments from observers, which have noted an erosion of Ghana's democracy under Akufo-Addo.

Different surveys, for example, have noted a decided depreciation of trust in Ghana's state institutions and other key governance indicators.

Governance analyst Ewald Garr, for example, noted that the New Patriotic Party's devastating defeat in the 2024 election was fuelled by bad governance under Akufo-Addo.

What happened during the ECOWAS session?

ECOWAS gave the military-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger six months to reconsider their departure from the regional body.

In January, the military leaders of the three Sahel nations said they would leave the 15-nation bloc because of unfair sanctions.

That marked the first time in ECOWAS' existence that a country had asked to leave the bloc.

Akufo-Addo working on transition to Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo met Mahama at the Jubilee House on December 11 to begin the transition process.

These processes align with the Presidential (Transition) Act of 2012 (Act 845).

Akufo-Addo's transition team is led by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, while former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah leads the president-elect's team.

