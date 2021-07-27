The Ejura committee has made some recommendations from its probe into the Ejura shooting

The committee wants the MCE of the area sacked and DSP Hammond transferred

They also recommended that the battalion commander who led the group of soldiers is sanctioned

The committee set up to probe the shooting that led to the death of two people with several others injured have finally wrapped up on their work

As part of its obligation, the committee presented a report to the interior minister, Ambrose Dery with some recommendations listed.

The committee has recommended the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

The families of the deceased and the injured are also to benefit from compensation per the Committee’s recommendations, according to a Citi News source who sighted the document.

The Committee also recommended the transfer of the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond.

According to a Citinews report, the MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba already withdrew his application for reappointment to the position after the July 29 incident.

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the committee set up to look into the shootings that led to the death of some young men in Ejura commenced its work.

Persons of interest, 22 in number, in the case took turns to give their testaments as well as provide answers to the questions from the panel.

The persons who appeared before the panel made several revelations, some of which became quite topical in the media space.

Prominent among the revelations from witnesses was from Brigadier General Joseph Aphour.

He revealed that his men were compelled to fire at protesters because they shot at the military personnel first.

The Brigadier General said his men initially verbally warned the protesters when they arrived at the scene, but they did not pay heed but started firing at them.

