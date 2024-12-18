Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has submitted a petition to President Akufo-Addo demanding the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo

The petitioner stated that the Chief Justice had allegedly engaged in several misconducts and abuse of office

He added that the Chief Justice's request for five more judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench was an overreach

In his petition submitted to President Akufo-Addo, he accused the Chief Justice of misconduct and incompetence.

In his petition submitted to President Akufo-Addo, he accused the Chief Justice of misconduct and incompetence.

Professor Kwaku Asare says Chief Justice Torkonoo is incompetent and has urged Akufo-Addo to remove her.

He alleged the Chief Justice had engaged in several constitutional and administrative breaches that undermined the judiciary's credibility and integrity.

He noted that his request to remove the Chief Justice is grounded in Article 146 of the 1992 constitution and insisted that President Akufo-Addo set up a committee to investigate the Chief Justice.

Professor Kwaku Asare stated that removing the Chief Justice would help preserve public confidence in the country’s judicial system.

Particulars of his petition

Professor Kwaku Asare claims that the Chief Justice, on several occasions, has exhibited clear disregard for the Constitution and the fundamental principles of due process, the exercise of discretion and administrative justice.

“Specifically, the Chief Justice has acted in violation of articles 144(2), 157 and 159 of the Constitution by directly requesting the appointment of specific Justices of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, making rules to regulate practice and procedure in the courts, and issuing administrative guidelines without proper administrative guidelines,” he stated.

He further alleged that the Chief Justice had abused her office on various occasions, wrongfully reconstituted panels and transferred judges, brought disrepute to the judiciary, undermined judicial independence and a long list of other breaches.

Chief Justice defends request for more judges

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo had justified her request for President Akufo-Addo to nominate five additional justices to Ghana’s Supreme Court.

According to the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

She said this while delivering the closing remarks after hearing the lawsuits filed by Researcher Amanda Odoi and Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky concerning the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament.

