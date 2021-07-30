Government is appealing to Ghanaians to support with a monthly contribution of GHC100

Finance Minister says this would go a long way to help with the completion of the much talked about edifice

Ken Ofori-Atta said the cathedral should be ready for commissioning by March 6, 2024

In a bid to get a total of one million dollars and over to put up the national Cathedral, the government is appealing to Ghanaians to support with a monthly contribution of GHC100 monthly

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says this would go a long way to help with the completion of the much-talked-about edifice to be ready for commissioning by March 6, 2024.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Ketoa Biaa Nsua: Donate GHC100 monthly to build National Cathedral – Ofori Atta Photo credit: Starrnews (modified by author)

Source: UGC

“...an initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched...the aim of the club is to raise one million Ghanaians who would give GHC100 a month to build the cathedral," he said.

He added that a special shortcode, 979 has been developed for Ghanaians to be able to donate their little to support the construction of the Cathedral.

Construction of 111 hospitals to commence by August

The Finance minister, Kenneth Ofori Atta, has stated that the government’s intention to construct 111 hospitals will commence in August 2021.

According to him, all the necessary processes to kick start the project have been successfully completed.

He made this disclosure during his presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The finance minister said the government has decided to execute the project in two phases with the first phase being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals, is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

Source: Yen News