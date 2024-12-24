Emmanuel Asare, a former Black Stars and Okwawu United player, has sparked controversy online with a piece of advice he offered men

The ex-footballer said in an interview with Zionfelix that is it the responsibility of every man to provide for his wife and keep her happy

Emmanuel, who currently lives abroad, advised his fellow men to buy new mobile phones for their wives every year

A former player of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has advised his fellow men on how to keep their wives happy.

According to Emmanuel Asare, an ex-footballer, gifting is one of the surest ways to keep a woman happy in a relationship.

Emmanuel Asare, a former Black Stars player advises men to buy new phones for their their wives every year. Photo credit: @AsaritAcademy/X.

Consequently, the former Black Stars player who also played for Ghanaian club Okwahu United, advised men to buy new mobile phones for their wives at least every year.

"If you are a man and your wife has used an Android phone for more than three years, then your standard is low. You don't have to allow your wife to use a mobile phone for more than two years. Any man who can't do this is stingy," he said.

Speaking during an interview with Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix, the ex-footballer, who now resides abroad, opined that men were created to provide and make women happy.

"If you would be happy at home as a man, then it would depend on your wife. If your wife is happy, then there will be happiness in the house. So why don't you make her feel special?" he stated.

Mixed reactions to Emmanuel Asare's romantic advice

Emmanuel Asare's advice attracted mixed reactions on social media with many Ghanaians who chanced on the video sharing their views.

@abena_christie said:

"Sisterhood should protect this man at all costs."

@amish.wardrobe also said:

"This is the only sensible Ayigbe man I have ever seen. Argue with ur keypad."

@jessica_atteh commented:

"Brother, you are talking nonsense."

@khojotod also commented"

"He has the money so I understand him , but he has to understand there are people who don't have the money too."

