A Ghanaian man's reaction after his girlfriend demanded money to buy a wig has generated reactions online

The young man lashed out at his lover, wondering why she chose to make a demand from him and not her parents

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varying opinions on the concerns of the man

A young Ghanaian man is trending after he took to social media to express his displeasure over his girlfriend's actions.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok captured the young man in the company of his friends lambasting his lover for being demanding and materialistic.

Ghanaian man calls out lover for demanding money to buy expensive wig.

He explained that after just a month of dating, the young lady dared to demand GH¢1,100 to buy a wig.

Looking visibly furious, he wondered why his girlfriend would demand such an amount from him when she could have asked her parents.

When writing the report, the video captioned "I can't date anymore" raked in over 5,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's demands

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments shared their concerns about the young man's actions.

ISAAC NAYSMITH ANTWI commented:

"I pity Guys chasing Ladies of late. Just a waste of time, money & resources"

Starbwoy wrote:

"Chale same here oooo. ...less than a month she's requesting for iPhone 13.I don't even pick her calls again koraaa ....As3 ne sika w) me h)."

Awal sumaila added:

"You people should save money oo, and stop following the girls."

Lyf of CASE DIE added:

"Run for ur life wht aa u talk about the situation of the matter."

