President-elect John Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama and Nigerian musician Davido are trending on Instagram

Sharaf Mahama is one of the fashionable male celebrities in Ghana who has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction

Some social media users have commented on Sharaf Mahama's video as they hang out together in Ghana

One of President-elect John Mahama's sons is on the quest to promote sports, especially boxing, in Ghana and beyond.

The young CEO made history with his sold-out boxing event on December 21, 2024, at the Bukum Boxing Arena, with top personalities and celebrities in attendance.

Nigerian musician Davido was seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries with Sharaf Mahama after his electrifying performance at the 2024 Bhimfest concert.

Davido chills with Sharaf Mahama in Ghana. Photo credit: @davido.

The celebrity friends, musician Davido and Sharaf Mahama have impressed the world with their beautiful friendship as they continue to support each other's dreams.

Nigeria's Davido and Sharaf Mahama hang out

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of Sharaf Mahama and Davido on Instagram

Watch the video below:

Sharaf Mahama rocks stylish outfit and sunglasses

Ghanaian style influencer Sharaf Mahama looked dashing in a white stylish long-sleeve shirt and black trousers to his event.

Watch the video below;

Sharaf Mahama shows off his dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of President-elect John Mahama's children, Sharaf Mahama, who was seen showing off his dancing skills at a star-studded event in Accra.

The young chief executive officer Sharaf Mahama unveiled Legacy Rise Sports, his new sports initiative to support boxing in Ghana.

Many social media users were thrilled to watch the president-elect's son dance in the viral video.

