Leader and founder of secessionist group, Western Togoland, popularly known as Papavi, was arrested from his hideout in Ho, on Wednesday night July 28, 2021

Papavi went into hiding following the declaration that he was planning a coup attempt

Papavi Hogbedetor, has been released on bail of GHC16k

The founder and leader of secessionist group, Western Togoland, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, has been released on bail.

The Ho Circuit Court granted the frail-looking 88-years old after he was arraigned before court following his arrest on Wednesday, July, 28, 2021.

He was released on bail to the tune of Sixteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC16,000) after his application was filed on health grounds.

Aside from the GHC16,000 bail, sureties are required to provide the court a valid ID of themselves.

The Ho Circuit court, however, adjourned the case to August 10, 2021.

How was Papapvi arrested?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the leader of secessionist group, Western Togoland, Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi had been arrested.

According to a report filed by 3news, he was smoked out from his hideout in Ho, on Wednesday night July 28, 2021.

Papavi was arrested by a team of the National Intelligence Bureau and National Security officials after they gathered intelligence on his whereabouts.

What did he do?

Papavi had been declared wanted by the police after he organised a retreat of some sort declaring independence in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The action which was described as a coup attempt resulted in the arrest of the 80-year-old and eight others in May 2019.

He went into hiding following the declaration and had been on the run since then.

Members of the group arrested

On Friday, September 25, 2020, the Ghana Armed Forces, in a joint operation with the Ghana Police Service, picked up 25 members of secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation at Abortia near Juapong, in the Volta Region with one person reported dead.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the 25 people were picked up at Juapong.

The deceased, according to a Kasapafmonline report, was reportedly shot by the military who were deployed to restore calm to the area.

