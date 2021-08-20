The Anglican priest at the centre of the kissing brouhaha at the St Monica’s College of Education has finally opened up on the incident.

The Anglican priest at the centre of the kissing brouhaha at the St Monica’s College of Education in Mampong, Rev. Fr Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi, has finally opened up on the incident.

According to him, it was supposed to be an act of appreciation to students who distinguished themselves.

He said in an attempt to add a “human face” to the appreciation resulted in the incident which he is sorry for.

Rev Fr Obeng apologized for his conduct with the three students

In a report filed by 3news, he admitted to the wrongdoing and stated that he should have acted differently.

Rev Fr Obeng however pleaded for forgiveness from all those affected by his acts.

“I sincerely apologise to my Archbishop, the entirety of the Anglican Communion, the College, the affected students and their families, and the generality of the public”, he wrotw in a statement.

Mr Larbi has however explained how the “unfortunate incident” happened and why he kissed the three female students.

Rev Father Obeng sacked

Father Balthazar Obeng, has been relieved of his duties at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

This formed part of the conclusions at a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over a kissing incident that went viral.

A report filed JoyNews indicates that the school has withdrawn all duties assigned to the Priest as its Chaplain and Lawyer.

On August 16, an Anglican priest went viral, after he was spotted in a video kissing some 3 ladies while standing behind the pulpit.

The video appeared to have been recorded by a student who posted it online and it went haywire attracting backlash and stirring debate.

