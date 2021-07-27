Yaw Tog and Stormzy meet after 'I made him more famous' comment; photos pop up

It is all love between the Kumerican and the Ghanaian-British rap artiste

They had a hearty meet up at Stormzy's 28th birthday party

Yaw Tog is currently in the UK after performing at Ghana Party In the Park

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Photos have emerged of Yaw Tog and Stormzy weeks after a brouhaha about who made who more popular in Ghana early this month.

Tog met the Ghanaian-British star born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr during his 28th birthday party held in the United Kingdom on Monday, July 26, 2021.

In photos posted online, the two acts take it easy with no sense of resentment of any kind. An accompanying video shows an excited Stormzy hugging the 'Sore' rapper.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy meet after 'I made him more famous' comments; photos pop up. Source: @nydjlive

Source: Twitter

Tog travelled to the United Kingdom as one of the performing artistes at the recently held Ghana Party in the Park festival. Sarkodie, King Promise, Kofi Jamar and Amerado were also performers at the event.

He was also pictured with the likes of Ghetts, Jae5, Aitch and AJ Tracey at Stormzy's birthday party.

Check out below photos of Yaw Tog, Stormzy and others at the birthday party

Yaw Tog and Stormzy meet after 'I made him more famous' comments; photos pop up. Source: @nydjlive

Source: Twitter

Yaw Tog with Aitch and AJ Tracey. Photo source: @Fifaskilla

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog made a big splash in the media when he stated that Stormzy, the UK-based Ghanaian rapper, became more popular in Ghana after the release of 'Sore' remix which also featured Kwesi Arthur.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards Hip Hop Song of the Year winner made the claim during an interview with MzGee on TV3.

He was unshaken by the barrage of criticisms heaped on him and accused his critics of misconstruing his statement.

Despite being lambasted by a large group, he received support from some top celebrities who explained why they agree with him.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported a video of Tog sounding British after spending a few days in the United Kingdom. He was in the country to perform at the 2021 Ghana Party in the Park Festival.

In the video, Tog speaks to a second person whilst showcasing his newfound accent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen