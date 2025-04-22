Football fans have blamed Pope Francis’ death on Aaron Ramsey’s ‘curse’ as sinister theories were shared after the Welshman’s latest venture

Francis, who became pope in 2013, had experienced a string of health worries in recent years

His death was not lost on the football world, as matches in Italy and Argentina have been postponed

Football fans have linked Pope Francis’ death to Aaron Ramsey’s so-called ‘curse’, with eerie theories surfacing following the Welshman’s latest move into management.

The Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis on Monday morning at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, was a lifelong supporter of Argentine football club San Lorenzo. Photo by Dan Kitwood.

The Pope had been battling pneumonia and had faced various health challenges in recent months and years.

His death has triggered mourning around the world — but also prompted bizarre reactions from the world of football.

Football fans point to Aaron Ramsey’s ‘curse’

In an unexpected twist, some football fans took to social media to link the Pope's death to the long-standing internet myth of Aaron Ramsey’s so-called ‘curse’.

Just two days earlier, Daily Star Sport revisited the bizarre coincidence between Ramsey’s goals and the deaths of prominent figures.

Aaron Ramsey's 'curse' has been blamed for Pope Francis' death.

Now, despite Ramsey not scoring, his recent appointment as caretaker manager of Cardiff City at age 34 has reignited online chatter.

Ramsey Appointed as Cardiff Manager

On Saturday, Ramsey became caretaker boss of Cardiff City, stepping in with just three games remaining to help the club avoid relegation.

His first match in charge was scheduled for Monday against Oxford United, a match which ended 1-1.

The timing of the Pope’s passing, coinciding with Ramsey’s return to the spotlight, led fans on X (formerly Twitter) to revive the chilling theory.

Fans React on Social Media

Several users on X drew tongue-in-cheek conclusions. One wrote:

“Just 2 days into Aaron Ramsey’s tenure as Cardiff City boss Pope Francis passes away… Ramsey curse well and truly alive.”

A second said:

“Is Aaron Ramsey still playing football? RIP to Pope Francis.”

Another added:

“Pope dies as soon as Aaron Ramsey becomes a manager.” Many echoed similar sentiments, joking that even in management, the 'curse' follows him.

While another wrote:

“Aaron Ramsey’s first game as a manager & the Pope dies. Even in management he still has a curse.”

The origins of the 'curse' theory

The so-called ‘curse’ stems from Ramsey’s goal-scoring record, which allegedly coincides with the deaths of notable figures.

Throughout his playing career with Cardiff, Arsenal, Juventus, and Rangers, Ramsey netted 79 goals — at least 23 of which were soon followed by the deaths of celebrities like Stephen Hawking, Steve Jobs, and David Bowie.

Ramsey responds to the rumour

Ramsey addressed the conspiracy back in 2015, calling it “ridiculous” during an interview with Sport Magazine.

“There have been loads of occasions where I’ve scored and somebody has died,” he said, brushing off the theory. He did, however, joke about certain coincidences, laughing, “Although I took out some baddies!” in reference to Osama Bin Laden and Muammar Gaddafi.

Italian Serie A games postponed

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that the Italian football scene paused on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, as Serie A postponed four fixtures in response to the death of Pope Francis.

The decision reflected the nation’s deep Catholic roots, with Italy coming together in solemn tribute to honour the late pontiff.

