Oswald, the boy whose 'Our Day' request letter to his mother has gone viral, has received a new iPad from Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Oswald, a nine-year-old schoolboy, has viral on social media after his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration emerged online

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang presented Oswald with an iPad Photo source: @njoagyemang

Among the many items listed by Oswald was an iPad for which he claimed to have had permission from his teacher to use.

The boy little made the iPad request with a plea that his mother should not disappoint him on that.

The viral letter got Prof Opoku Agyemang fascinated after she was it on social media and she promised to gift him one.

iPad delivered

True to her words, the 2020 NDC running mate has had an iPad delivered to Oswald during his Our Day celebration.

Prof Opoku Agyemang shared a photo of the iPad wrapped in a 'Superman' wrapper before delivery.

She later shared a photo of Oswald holding the iPad after it had been delivered to him.

