Prince Paa Kwasi Baiden, a former Presbyterian Boys Secondary School student, graduated as the 2024 Valedictorian of KNUST's College of Science

He achieved a remarkable Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.07 from the Department of Mathematics

Several social media users who saw the post celebrated Prince's academic excellence as one of the brightest minds in KNUST

Prince Paa Kwasi Baiden, a young Ghanaian man, has emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Prince Paa Kwasi Baiden, a former Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon (PRESEC) student, topped his class with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.07.

In a post by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X, Prince Paa Kwasi Baiden was from the Department of Mathematics.

“Prince Paa Kwasi Baiden from the Department of Mathematics emerges as the valedictorian of the College of Science with a CWA of 87.07 🇬🇭🧠⭐⭐⭐”

“Prince Paa Kwesi Baiden had his second cycle education at the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon —The Blue Magicians 🔵,” it added.

His CWA is just a few points below Nigeria's Isaac J. Oniti, the 2024 valedictorian of the College of Engineering, with a CWA of 87.23. This makes him the best-graduating student in KNUST for 2024.

