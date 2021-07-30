Oswald Gennuh, the nine-year-old schoolboy whose 'Our Day' request letter has gone viral, has explained the reason behind his list.

Oswald's letter July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', had him listing a number of items he needed to celebrate 'Our Day'.

Top of his list was the request that his mother, Rita Gennuh, bought a big coke for his class teacher Mrs Appiah.

From all indications, Oswald who urged his mother not to disappoint him over the list held Mrs Appiah in very high esteem to have requested a big coke for her while he asked for a small bottle.

In an interview with Joy News TV which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oswald has explained the reason for such a request.

According to the young boy, he likes Mrs Appiah and has her as his favourite teacher because the woman treats him.

Oswald indicated that Mrs Appiah's treatment of him is not much different from how his mother treats him hence the fondness.

Answering a question on why he was specific about Mrs Appiah and even put her first, Oswald said:

"Because she treats me well. She treats me like my mother."

