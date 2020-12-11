List of Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana in 2023

Ghana's Central Region is home to some of the best schools in the country, which is why they attract students from other areas of the nation. When it comes to Category B schools in the Central Region, students are always spoilt for choice because there are so many to pick from.

There is no doubt that the best Category B schools in the Central Region have made it a hub of education. Some of the top universities in the country, such as the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Cape Coast Technical University, are found here.

Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana

Category B schools offer the best education that is reflected in the performance of students. Here is a list of Category B technical schools in the Central Region of Ghana.

1. Academy of Christ the King, Cape Coast

Telephone: 0506501123/0242888892

0506501123/0242888892 Email: ackshs@yahoo.com

Academy of Christ the King is a Category B public mixed day and boarding school. It is located at Cape Coast, which is the capital of the Central Region. The Academy of Christ the King was established in 1976 and has focused its content towards nourishing students intellectually and spiritually.

Common courses at the institution include Business, General Arts, Visual Arts, General Science and Home Economics.

2. Adankwaman Senior High

Telephone: 0548573695/ 0244105653

0548573695/ 0244105653 Email: adansec1983@gmail.com

Adankwaman Senior High School is a mixed public day and boarding school at Assin Darmang in Assin South District of the Central Region. Adankwaman Senior High School was founded in 1983. It is one of the best Category B SHS in the Central Region.

Basic courses such as Business, Visual Arts, General Arts, Agriculture and Home Economics are taught here.

3. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS

Telephone: +233 42 2212, +2334232471, +233 434096

+233 42 2212, +2334232471, +233 434096 Email: info@aggreymemorial.com

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School was founded in 1940 by Rev. Dr A. W. E. Appiah. It was named after his late uncle, Dr J. E. Kwegyir Aggrey. It is a mixed day and boarding school with programs such as Agricultural Science, Business, General Arts, Home Economics and Visual Arts.

The schools are also a participant in the Robotics Inspired Science Education (RISE) workshop. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion inspires students to pursue careers in engineering, science, technology and mathematics.

4. Apam Senior High

Telephone: +233 55 145 2934

+233 55 145 2934 Email: apamshs@ges.gov.gh

Apam Senior High School has existed since 1953. The school is located in the Zone B District of the Central Region of Ghana. Apam Senior High was started under a cocoa shed and oak trees with just one teacher.

It became a boarding school in 1964, after which advanced-level subjects were introduced. Actor and television personality David Dontoh and footballer Nana Kuffour are some of the school's notable alums.

5. Awutu Winton Senior High

Telephone: 0247253816

0247253816 Email: awshsteam@edp-trust.org

This is the only free secondary school for southern Ghana children. Awutu Winton Senior High is found at a place called Awutu Winto in the Awutu Senya Municipality.

The institution's establishment was funded by the EDP Trust through its initiative to promote education in the developing world.

6. Boa-Amponsem Senior High

Telephone: +233 55 393 9587

+233 55 393 9587 Email: boass.edugh@yahoo.com

Boa Amponsem Senior High School is a public school in Dunkwa-on-Offin. It was named after Boamponsem, who is a former ruler of Denkyira. Boa-Amponsem Senior High was established in 1961 and has since been offering courses such as:

General Arts

Business

Agricultural Science

Visual Art

Home Science

General Science

7. Breman Asikuma Senior High

Telephone: +233 240 707 032

+233 240 707 032 Email: bassosaucc@gmail.com/bassosa@ymail.com

The Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) is located at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region of Ghana. It was started in 1964, where the old Methodist Primary School was situated.

It was founded by a joint venture between the Methodist Church, the Breman Asikuma Society and the Breman Traditional Council.

8. Diaso Senior High

Telephone: 0244630133

The Diaso Senior High School is a public day and boarding mixed school started in 1991. It is located in the Diaso Township of the Upper Denkyira District, making it one of the SHS in the Central Region.

9. Edinaman Senior High

Telephone: 0244766087

0244766087 Email: edisecshs@yahoo.com

The Edinaman Senior High School was started in 1978 and used to operate from Elmina Castle in Cape Coast. The mixed public school is usually referred to by its nickname, EDISEC, and its motto is Per Ko Kan.

10. Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS

Telephone: 0244469671/0208916667

0244469671/0208916667 Email: ekumfiamass@yahoo.com

The Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School is one of the popular Category B schools in Cape Coast. It was established in 1972 and is based at Esakyir in the Central Region. The day/boarding public school accepts both boys and girls.

11. Ghana National College

Telephone: +233 0423 2357

+233 0423 2357 Email: ghanacol@yahoo.com

Ghana National College was founded in 1948 by the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He used his resources to start Ghana National College with only eight students whom the British colonial administration had expelled from St. Augustine's College.

12. Methodist High School, Saltpond

Telephone: 0244134317

0244134317 Email: mehisco2013@yahoo.com

The Methodist High School was established for the Methodist Church in 1981 by Rev. Ebenezer K. Baiden. He was, at the time, the Superintendent Minister of the Saltpond Methodist Church. The initial location of the school was at Hammond Hall, where the Convention People's Party (CPP) was founded.

13. Mozano Senior High

Telephone: 0244745978

0244745978 Email: greatmosec@gmail.com

The Mozano Senior High School is a public day and boarding mixed school founded in 1992, but it has existed as a private institution since 1983. Its establishment was an initiative of the late Prophet Matapoly Moses Jehu-Appiah, the head of the Musama Disco Christo Church.

14. Nsaba Presby Senior High

Telephone: 0205666658

0205666658 Email: info@nsabapresec.net

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana established the Nsaba Presby Senior High at Agona Nsaba of the Agona East District. It was a training college until 1972, when it was transformed into a secondary school.

15. Nyakrom Senior High Tech

Telephone: 0244976405 / 0267010267

0244976405 / 0267010267 Email: nyastech.edu@gmail.com

Nyakrom Senior High Technical School is a Category B school in the Agona West Municipal of the Central Region. The school was established in 1982. Nyakrom Senior High Tech is a public mixed-day and boarding school.

16. Siddiq Senior High School

Telephone: 0244085749

0244085749 Email: siddiqshs.edu@gmail.com

This is an Islamic school that is found at the west end of Agona Nyakrom. Siddiq Senior High School was founded as a private school in 1991. In the year 2013, the government absorbed it as a public institution.

17. Swedru Senior High

Telephone: 0332020282

0332020282 Email: swedrusecondary@yahoo.com

The school has existed since 1959 when the late Joseph Essel founded it as the speed writing Secretariat. It remained private until 1967, when the government absorbed it as a public school. In 1975, Swedru Senior High was relocated to its current site on the Swedru-Bawjiase highway.

18. Twifo Hemang SHTS

Telephone: 0246592664

0246592664 Email: hemangsnrhigh@gmail.com

Twifo Hemang Senior High Technical School is one of the many schools that are relatively new in the Central region. The school was established in 2004 and opened to students of both genders. Twifo Hemang SHTS is a public day and boarding school.

19. Twifo Praso Senior High

Telephone: +233203168812

+233203168812 Email: twipassshs@yahoo.com

The Twifo Praso Senior High School is a Category B institution situated at Twifo Praso in the Central Region. The institution has been in existence since 1981. It is a public school and accepts both boys and girls.

20. University Practice SHS

Telephone: 0509800062/0277742638

0509800062/0277742638 Email: upshs@yahoo.com

The University Practice Senior High School was founded in 1976. The institution is an educational powerhouse in the Central Region. It is a second-cycle institution at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

21. Winneba Senior High

Telephone: 0208129851

0208129851 Email: winnebasecondary@yahoo.com

Winneba Senior High is one of the Central Region's schools with a rich history. It was founded in 1949 by Mr Dowuona-Hammond under the direction of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Winneba Senior High is located in Winneba, off Commercial Street, but had previously been situated in different locations.

Which schools are classified as Category B?

Here is a summary table of the schools classified as Category B.

No. School 1 Academy of Christ the King 2 Adankwaman Senior High 3 Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS 4 Apam Senior High 5 Awutu Winton Senior High 6 Boa-Amponsem Senior High 7 Breman Asikuma Senior High 8 Diaso Senior High 9 Edinaman Senior High 10 Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS 11 Ghana National College 12 Methodist High School, Saltpond 13 Mozano Senior High 14 Nsaba Presby Senior High 15 Nyakrom Senior High Tech 16 Siddiq Senior High School 17 Swedru Senior High 18 Twifo Hemang SHTS 19 Twifo Praso Senior High 20 University Practice SHS 21 Winneba Senior High

What are the Category B SHS in the Central Region?

Some Category B SHS in the Central Region are the University Practice SHS, Ghana National College, Twifo Hemang SHTS and Adankwaman Senior High.

Which category is Benkum Senior High School?

Benkum Senior High School, situated in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana, is a co-educational first-cycle institution falling under Category B.

What category is Kumasi High School?

Kumasi High School is a Category A boys' senior high school in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

What is the name of the first secondary school in Ghana?

Mfantsipim School was the first school to be established in Ghana in 1876. Its founding name was Wesleyan High School, and the first headmaster was James Picot, a French scholar.

What was the first mixed school in Ghana?

Achimota, modelled after the British public school system, was the first mixed-gender school to open on the Gold Coast, now Ghana.

The list of Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana speaks to the area's diversity. These schools attract students from all corners of the country, thus making the Central Region an education hub.

