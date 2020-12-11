List of Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana in 2023
Ghana's Central Region is home to some of the best schools in the country, which is why they attract students from other areas of the nation. When it comes to Category B schools in the Central Region, students are always spoilt for choice because there are so many to pick from.
There is no doubt that the best Category B schools in the Central Region have made it a hub of education. Some of the top universities in the country, such as the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Cape Coast Technical University, are found here.
Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana
Category B schools offer the best education that is reflected in the performance of students. Here is a list of Category B technical schools in the Central Region of Ghana.
1. Academy of Christ the King, Cape Coast
- Telephone: 0506501123/0242888892
- Email: ackshs@yahoo.com
Academy of Christ the King is a Category B public mixed day and boarding school. It is located at Cape Coast, which is the capital of the Central Region. The Academy of Christ the King was established in 1976 and has focused its content towards nourishing students intellectually and spiritually.
Common courses at the institution include Business, General Arts, Visual Arts, General Science and Home Economics.
2. Adankwaman Senior High
- Telephone: 0548573695/ 0244105653
- Email: adansec1983@gmail.com
Adankwaman Senior High School is a mixed public day and boarding school at Assin Darmang in Assin South District of the Central Region. Adankwaman Senior High School was founded in 1983. It is one of the best Category B SHS in the Central Region.
Basic courses such as Business, Visual Arts, General Arts, Agriculture and Home Economics are taught here.
3. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS
- Telephone: +233 42 2212, +2334232471, +233 434096
- Email: info@aggreymemorial.com
Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School was founded in 1940 by Rev. Dr A. W. E. Appiah. It was named after his late uncle, Dr J. E. Kwegyir Aggrey. It is a mixed day and boarding school with programs such as Agricultural Science, Business, General Arts, Home Economics and Visual Arts.
The schools are also a participant in the Robotics Inspired Science Education (RISE) workshop. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion inspires students to pursue careers in engineering, science, technology and mathematics.
4. Apam Senior High
- Telephone: +233 55 145 2934
- Email: apamshs@ges.gov.gh
Apam Senior High School has existed since 1953. The school is located in the Zone B District of the Central Region of Ghana. Apam Senior High was started under a cocoa shed and oak trees with just one teacher.
It became a boarding school in 1964, after which advanced-level subjects were introduced. Actor and television personality David Dontoh and footballer Nana Kuffour are some of the school's notable alums.
5. Awutu Winton Senior High
- Telephone: 0247253816
- Email: awshsteam@edp-trust.org
This is the only free secondary school for southern Ghana children. Awutu Winton Senior High is found at a place called Awutu Winto in the Awutu Senya Municipality.
The institution's establishment was funded by the EDP Trust through its initiative to promote education in the developing world.
6. Boa-Amponsem Senior High
- Telephone: +233 55 393 9587
- Email: boass.edugh@yahoo.com
Boa Amponsem Senior High School is a public school in Dunkwa-on-Offin. It was named after Boamponsem, who is a former ruler of Denkyira. Boa-Amponsem Senior High was established in 1961 and has since been offering courses such as:
- General Arts
- Business
- Agricultural Science
- Visual Art
- Home Science
- General Science
NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to honour 2023 grand finale as Special Guest, peeps react to his photo: “Great one”
7. Breman Asikuma Senior High
- Telephone: +233 240 707 032
- Email: bassosaucc@gmail.com/bassosa@ymail.com
The Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) is located at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region of Ghana. It was started in 1964, where the old Methodist Primary School was situated.
It was founded by a joint venture between the Methodist Church, the Breman Asikuma Society and the Breman Traditional Council.
8. Diaso Senior High
- Telephone: 0244630133
The Diaso Senior High School is a public day and boarding mixed school started in 1991. It is located in the Diaso Township of the Upper Denkyira District, making it one of the SHS in the Central Region.
9. Edinaman Senior High
- Telephone: 0244766087
- Email: edisecshs@yahoo.com
The Edinaman Senior High School was started in 1978 and used to operate from Elmina Castle in Cape Coast. The mixed public school is usually referred to by its nickname, EDISEC, and its motto is Per Ko Kan.
10. Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS
- Telephone: 0244469671/0208916667
- Email: ekumfiamass@yahoo.com
The Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School is one of the popular Category B schools in Cape Coast. It was established in 1972 and is based at Esakyir in the Central Region. The day/boarding public school accepts both boys and girls.
11. Ghana National College
- Telephone: +233 0423 2357
- Email: ghanacol@yahoo.com
Ghana National College was founded in 1948 by the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He used his resources to start Ghana National College with only eight students whom the British colonial administration had expelled from St. Augustine's College.
12. Methodist High School, Saltpond
- Telephone: 0244134317
- Email: mehisco2013@yahoo.com
The Methodist High School was established for the Methodist Church in 1981 by Rev. Ebenezer K. Baiden. He was, at the time, the Superintendent Minister of the Saltpond Methodist Church. The initial location of the school was at Hammond Hall, where the Convention People's Party (CPP) was founded.
13. Mozano Senior High
- Telephone: 0244745978
- Email: greatmosec@gmail.com
The Mozano Senior High School is a public day and boarding mixed school founded in 1992, but it has existed as a private institution since 1983. Its establishment was an initiative of the late Prophet Matapoly Moses Jehu-Appiah, the head of the Musama Disco Christo Church.
14. Nsaba Presby Senior High
- Telephone: 0205666658
- Email: info@nsabapresec.net
The Presbyterian Church of Ghana established the Nsaba Presby Senior High at Agona Nsaba of the Agona East District. It was a training college until 1972, when it was transformed into a secondary school.
15. Nyakrom Senior High Tech
- Telephone: 0244976405 / 0267010267
- Email: nyastech.edu@gmail.com
Nyakrom Senior High Technical School is a Category B school in the Agona West Municipal of the Central Region. The school was established in 1982. Nyakrom Senior High Tech is a public mixed-day and boarding school.
16. Siddiq Senior High School
- Telephone: 0244085749
- Email: siddiqshs.edu@gmail.com
This is an Islamic school that is found at the west end of Agona Nyakrom. Siddiq Senior High School was founded as a private school in 1991. In the year 2013, the government absorbed it as a public institution.
17. Swedru Senior High
- Telephone: 0332020282
- Email: swedrusecondary@yahoo.com
The school has existed since 1959 when the late Joseph Essel founded it as the speed writing Secretariat. It remained private until 1967, when the government absorbed it as a public school. In 1975, Swedru Senior High was relocated to its current site on the Swedru-Bawjiase highway.
18. Twifo Hemang SHTS
- Telephone: 0246592664
- Email: hemangsnrhigh@gmail.com
Twifo Hemang Senior High Technical School is one of the many schools that are relatively new in the Central region. The school was established in 2004 and opened to students of both genders. Twifo Hemang SHTS is a public day and boarding school.
19. Twifo Praso Senior High
- Telephone: +233203168812
- Email: twipassshs@yahoo.com
The Twifo Praso Senior High School is a Category B institution situated at Twifo Praso in the Central Region. The institution has been in existence since 1981. It is a public school and accepts both boys and girls.
20. University Practice SHS
- Telephone: 0509800062/0277742638
- Email: upshs@yahoo.com
The University Practice Senior High School was founded in 1976. The institution is an educational powerhouse in the Central Region. It is a second-cycle institution at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.
21. Winneba Senior High
- Telephone: 0208129851
- Email: winnebasecondary@yahoo.com
Winneba Senior High is one of the Central Region's schools with a rich history. It was founded in 1949 by Mr Dowuona-Hammond under the direction of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Winneba Senior High is located in Winneba, off Commercial Street, but had previously been situated in different locations.
Which schools are classified as Category B?
Here is a summary table of the schools classified as Category B.
|No.
|School
|1
|Academy of Christ the King
|2
|Adankwaman Senior High
|3
|Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS
|4
|Apam Senior High
|5
|Awutu Winton Senior High
|6
|Boa-Amponsem Senior High
|7
|Breman Asikuma Senior High
|8
|Diaso Senior High
|9
|Edinaman Senior High
|10
|Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS
|11
|Ghana National College
|12
|Methodist High School, Saltpond
|13
|Mozano Senior High
|14
|Nsaba Presby Senior High
|15
|Nyakrom Senior High Tech
|16
|Siddiq Senior High School
|17
|Swedru Senior High
|18
|Twifo Hemang SHTS
|19
|Twifo Praso Senior High
|20
|University Practice SHS
|21
|Winneba Senior High
What are the Category B SHS in the Central Region?
Some Category B SHS in the Central Region are the University Practice SHS, Ghana National College, Twifo Hemang SHTS and Adankwaman Senior High.
"Proud Ɔdadeɛ": PRESEC team flown to Accra for NSMQ 2023 Grand Finale on a flight piloted by old boys
Which category is Benkum Senior High School?
Benkum Senior High School, situated in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana, is a co-educational first-cycle institution falling under Category B.
What category is Kumasi High School?
Kumasi High School is a Category A boys' senior high school in the Ashanti region of Ghana.
What is the name of the first secondary school in Ghana?
Mfantsipim School was the first school to be established in Ghana in 1876. Its founding name was Wesleyan High School, and the first headmaster was James Picot, a French scholar.
What was the first mixed school in Ghana?
Achimota, modelled after the British public school system, was the first mixed-gender school to open on the Gold Coast, now Ghana.
The list of Category B schools in the Central Region of Ghana speaks to the area's diversity. These schools attract students from all corners of the country, thus making the Central Region an education hub.
Call to the Bar: GH lawyer named best student in Corporate and Commercial Practice at induction ceremony
Yen.com.gh recently published a list of all technical schools in Ghana. Technical schools in Ghana offer education focused on research and vocational training.
Trainees join these institutions after completing their secondary-level education. Some senior high schools also offer technical subjects. Learners pursuing technical education prepare for careers based on practical applications.
Source: YEN.com.gh