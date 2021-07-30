The Highly Spiritual label artiste made an unplanned stop to surprise the students

Even though his performance was short, it was obvious the students enjoyed it

The nation has been caught up in the heartwarming story

Singer Mr Drew joined the bandwagon to show love to 9-year old Oswald Gennuh and his colleges on their 'Our Day' on Friday, July 30, 2021.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Highly Spiritual artiste is seen performing and then dancing to the delight of the students who cheered him on.

Our Day; Mr Drew shows off his dancing skills as he performs at Oswald's school in new video. Photo source: @museafrica

KiDi also previously performed at the school hours after the nation was caught in the feel-good story of the student who sent an instructive letter to his mother about his needs on the day.

Background

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

