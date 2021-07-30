Rita Gennuh, the mother of 'Our Day' sensation, Oswald Gennuh, has revealed that she was going to disappoint the boy over some of his requests.

Oswald, a nine-year-old schoolboy, has gone viral on social media after his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration emerged online

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

Oswald's had no plans to buy him an iPad

Among the many items listed by Oswald was an iPad for which he claimed to have had permission from his teacher to use.

The young boy made the iPad request with a plea that his mother should not disappoint him on that.

But Oswald's mother has stated that she was going to disappoint the boy because she had not purchased an iPad for him.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Friday, July 30, 2021, Mrs Gennuh indicated that though she had plans of fulfilling many of her son's wishes in the letter, an iPad was not part of it.

"I was going get the yoghurt, pringles, Mrs Appiah's big coke, biscuits, and some sweets. That is about that," she said.

When asked if she was going to disappoint Oswald on the iPad, the mother burst into laughter and said:

"Yes, that one is true."

What is 'Our Day'?

Our Day is a term used in Ghana to represent end-of-term celebrations in basic schools across the country.

Usually, schools hold a get-to-together for pupils to feast on the last day of each term when their vacation starts.

On such days, pupils bring food and other gift items to share with their teachers and colleagues.

It is for this purpose that Oswald wrote the long list to his mother.

