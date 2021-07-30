Rita Gennuh, the mother of Oswald, the nine-year-old schoolboy who is trending on social media over his 'our day' request, has explained the circumstances leading to the letter coming onto social media.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Thursday, July 30, 2021, Madam Gennuh indicated that her son's letter was first posted by a work colleague of hers.

According to her, the request letter fascinated the colleague when she took it to work the next day after she received it.

The colleague who felt the young boy was emotionally blackmailing his mother burst into laughter and took a picture of it to post on Twitter.

"I took the letter to the office yesterday and showed it to my colleague that my son had written a love letter to me and then I gave it to him.

"When he finished reading, he burst out laughing that the boy is emotionally blackmailing me and we all laughed about it.

"He took a picture of it and put it on Twitter. That was when everybody saw it and everything else happened. Companies and individuals calling to offer help in making the 'Our Day' a memorable one," she said.

Watch Oswald's mother's interview below:

Oswald's Our Day letter

Ghanaians woke up on the morning of July 30, 2021, to a trend on Twitter concerning the young boy named Oswald, over his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration at school.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, in the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

What is 'Our Day'?

Our Day is a term used in Ghana to represent end of term celebrations in basic schools across the country.

Usually, schools hold a get-to-together for pupils to feast on the last day of each term when their vacation stars.

On such days, pupils bring food and other gift items to share with their teachers and colleagues.

It is for this purpose that Oswald wrote the long list to his mother.

