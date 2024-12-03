Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel is set to perform in Jamaica for the first time after he was released from prison

Shatta Wale has been seen in the artist lineup for the historic concert, which will feature other dancehall firebrands

Vybz Kartel's post has thrown Shatta Wale's fans into significant excitement ahead of the major concert in Jamaica

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is set to join Jamaican dancehall boss Vybz Kartel in Jamaica for the first time.

He is the only Ghanaian in a lineup released by Vybz Kartel ahead of his historic concert at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston.

Vybz Kartel is ready to welcome Shatta Wale to Jamaica ahead of his concert in Kingston. Source: ShattWale, Vybzkartel

The concert will be Vybz Kartel's iconic return to the stage after over a decade in prison.

On July 31, 2024, a Jamaican court of appeals declined to retry Vybz Kartel on murder charges, paving the way for his release.

His release was seen as a milestone for the global dancehall music genre and its stars, including Ghana's Shatta Wale.

Vybz Kartel bills Shatta Wale

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vybz Kartel shared a post about the artists billed for his New Year's Eve concert in Jamaica.

He shared a video of a branded concert bus with photos of the billed acts embossed on the bus.

Shatta Wale's photo was spotted among several other global stars, including Skilibeng, Busta Rhymes, Pop Caan and Spice.

Fans react to Vybz Kartel's concert lineup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the news of Shatta Wale's addition to Vybz Kartel's concert lineup.

@rosaleetritt6402 said:

"The show should be live so that Ghanaians can enjoy some."

@frederickappiah9015 wrote:

"Good news for us all. SM4LYF. Shatta wale should let his dj select some of his top notch dancehall tchunes . Mansa Musa Money, Real Hustler, Real Monster, Satanic, Like a King, Rupture, Bad Man, Bag A Money etc etc. No Afrobeat or Jama there. Big up to the king."

@emmanuelobeng2763 noted:

"Big up vybz Big up shatta wale big up shatta movement 🔥🔥🔥🔥pah pah pah."

Vybz Kartel celebrates Shatta Wale's 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel acknowledged Shatta Wale as the artist celebrated his 40th birthday.

The Jamaican dancehall musician shared a photo of the Ghanaian musician with a message about his milestone.

