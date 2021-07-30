A former student of Mrs Appiah has shared an old photo of his our day and how the now-popular teacher was there to celebrate with him.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man believed to be called Abeiku Acquah, shared the photo on Twitter while reeling from shock and excitement.

The photo saw the young Abeiku standing in front of 4 ladies believed to be teachers in the school he was attending then.

Students in the school were also celebrating their 'our day' and he posed for a photo with what would look like his favorite teachers which included Mrs Appiah.

According to Abeekuacquah, the Twitter handle that posted the photo, Mrs Appiah was fondly called Auntie Tina at the time.

He also added that Mrs Appiah used to teach him after school as his "classes teacher"

After posting the throwback photo, the Twitter user captioned it: "Guess who this is ???? Mrs. Appiah !!!!!!! I think I was like 4 or sum’n idk. Nah I’m so happy rn."

Source: Yen News