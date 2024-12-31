A young Ghanaian man has visited the Koforidua Prison to express gratitude to an inmate who once helped him

The unidentified man said he now incarcerated man was kind to him while he was in the senior high school eight years ago

Many Ghanaians who came across the video felt touched by the young man's gesture as they encouraged him to seek justice for his benefactor

A young Ghanaian man has visited a prison to celebrate a kind stranger who helped him many years ago.

The unidentified young man said the stranger came to his aid eight years ago while he was in secondary school.

A young Ghanaian man visits the Koforidua Prisons to show gratitude to a kind man who once helped him at SHS. Photo credit: @groovefacultygh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to the young man, his benefactor, who is currently serving a sentence at the Koforidua Prison, was wrongly accused and incarcerated.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was seen at a local shop buying groceries to give the his benefactor.

The visit to the prison, according to the young man, was to show appreciation to the stranger for the help he offered him close to a decade ago.

"Eight years ago he was my helper today he is in prison," he wrote in the caption.

"I just wanted to say thank you and let him know that his kindness didn't go unnoticed," he added.

After the visit, the young spared a moment to advise his fellow youth to stay out of trouble as their indiscretion could land them in prison.

Netizens seek justice for the man

Upon coming across the video, netizens urged the young man to seek justice for his benefactor since he believed he was wrongly accused.

@Tech Tips said:

But how can u seek justice for him bro…. Look at institutions that deal with such issues and consult them. I think an appeal can save him."

@groovefacultygh replied:

"Where is the money? My brother what hurt me most was he said if today is his court date instead of the cid for him early to the court the cid will be delayed so before they will get there NA late."

@Akosuah Papabi also said:

"Let’s tag official Crime Check TV, he can be of help, please."

@Sanat27

"Why am I crying? it is well God let 2025 be soo lucky to this man."

Ghanaian man meets his former teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man was excited to meet his former teacher in Canada.

In a video, the young man was captured shouting in excitement after reuniting with his teacher far away from Ghana.

He said the teacher taught him at the Tepa Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh