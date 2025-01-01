President Akufo-Addo has delivered his final New Year's message as President of the Republic of Ghana

In his message, he thanked Ghanaians for their support and resilience throughout his tenure

He prayed for God's blessings, joy and peace for Ghanaians as they embraced the New Year 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to embrace the upcoming year with hope and determination.

In his final New Year message to Ghanaians as President of the Republic, he encouraged citizens to enter 2025 with renewed spirit, unity and optimism.

Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians should embrace the New Year with renewed spirit and determination.

Source: Getty Images

He noted that despite the setbacks and triumphs of the past year, 2025 should mark a new chapter for the country and its people.

He wished Ghanaians joy, peace and abundant blessings.

“May our homes be filled with laughter, our communities with unity, and our nation with prosperity,” he said.

Akufo-Addo added that with hope and determination, Ghanaians can achieve anything in the New Year.

He stressed the importance of collective effort and charged Ghanaians to stick together in the face of adversity and work towards a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Finally, he thanked Ghanaians for their support and resilience throughout his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also wished Ghanaians a Happy and prosperous New Year.

Mahama wishes Ghanaians a Merry Christmas

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has extended heartfelt greetings to Ghanaians, particularly thanking them for re-electing him into office.

In his Christmas message, the President-elect stated that the holiday season was one of hope and renewed inspiration for all.

He said that as the country celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and the values his life symbolises, he is grateful that he has been granted a second opportunity to lead the country and its Armed Forces.

Mahama reiterated that his government would be all-inclusive, ensuring Ghanaians receive the dividends of this democratic dispensation.

Vice President-elect shares Christmas message

YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has delivered a Christmas message to Ghanaians as Vice President-elect.

She urged Ghanaians to see the festive season as a time to show kindness and generosity to others.

Social media users who took to the video's comment section also congratulated and wished her a Merry Christmas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh