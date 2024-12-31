Journalist with the Media General Ghana, Judith Brown, has celebrated her latest educational achievement

Judith in a TikTok post, announced with pleasure that she had bagged a second degree

Netizens who saw her post were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section

Judith Brown of Media General Ghana has taken to social media to announce her latest feat in education.

The young lady who has proven herself in Ghana's media space noted in a TikTok post that she had bagged a prestigious degree.

Judith Brown is delighted as she has a law degree. Image source: Judith Brown

Source: TikTok

Judith has been pursuing a law degree for the past three years and was glad to tell her followers that she had successfully completed her course.

Regarding how it all began, Judith noted that she had gained admission into Central Law School the same month she got employed at TV3.

According to her, the journey had not been easy since she had to juggle school and work.

However, she overcame the challenges and achieved her academic goals thanks to her supportive husband and family.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Judith

Netizens who saw the post about Judith's latest educational achievement were proud. They took to the comments section to celebrate her.

@Yaa Titi wrote:

"Awww jujuu congratulations."

Source: YEN.com.gh