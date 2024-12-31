Judith Brown: TV3 Journalist Bags A Law Degree, Celebrates Her Achievement
Judith Brown of Media General Ghana has taken to social media to announce her latest feat in education.
The young lady who has proven herself in Ghana's media space noted in a TikTok post that she had bagged a prestigious degree.
Judith has been pursuing a law degree for the past three years and was glad to tell her followers that she had successfully completed her course.
Regarding how it all began, Judith noted that she had gained admission into Central Law School the same month she got employed at TV3.
According to her, the journey had not been easy since she had to juggle school and work.
However, she overcame the challenges and achieved her academic goals thanks to her supportive husband and family.
Congratulations pour in for Judith
Netizens who saw the post about Judith's latest educational achievement were proud. They took to the comments section to celebrate her.
@Yaa Titi wrote:
"Awww jujuu congratulations."
@prisyzoe wrote:
"You are a proof or resilience and hardworking. Well done."
@Moshow Sam wrote:
"Congratulations my dear sister I really really appreciate what you do especially how you present the news go high mrs."
@Lily wrote:
"Always congratulating my Mentor. I tap into this blessings."
@Kafui_daterush wrote:
"Degree number 2 or second degree (Masters )?"
@Afi Dzifa wrote:
"Congratulations aunty I pray one day I will become like you."
@Joanjijor wrote:
"Congratulations Judith."
@GIFTY MINI IMPORTS wrote:
"Waaoow you were married a big congratulations."
@Adama wrote:
"Congratulations Judith."
@ShopDiMuel wrote:
"Congratulations,my favorite on presentation soar higher."
