A video showing the reaction of a Ghanaian lady after checking her 2024 WASSCE results has gone viral

A relative of the SHS graduate disclosed in the video that her sister performed poorly in the WASSCE

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young lady on her setback

A young lady's reaction after checking her 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results has generated an emotional response from netizens online.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the young lady standing at the roadside staring at her WASSCE results slip.

A Ghanaian lady teases her sister after checking her WASSCE results. Photo credit: @nketsiah/TikTok

A young lady who spoke in the background and identified herself as a relative confessed that her sister performed abysmally in the WASSCE exam.

Without mincing words, the lady then suggested to the SHS graduate to venture into farming.

The 11-second video had raked in over 1,550 likes and 25 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the SHS graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the lady's setback, with many urging her not to give up hope.

Miss Cutie commented:

"Never Give Up wai I wrote twice ooo, now in the uni and doing well ruff."

Roserisky commented:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but I had F9 in maths,I wrote again in November for only maths and science,I passed and want to further my studies, I completed with first class cgpa of 3.6."

Ella Kardo

"Well done but she can rewrite the fail ones dear."

Bronstedlowry985

"Don't lose hope it shall be well."

My UniPlan added:

"Don't give up haha. you can visit myuniplan.com to see what programs she qualifies for."

SHS graduate says she wants to be a slay queen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a senior high school graduate grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after she opened up on her plans after school.

In the video, the young lady said she planned to live lavishly by becoming a slay queen.

Her comments left her friends in disbelief as they sought to find out if she meant what she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh