The West African Examination Council has released the results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination

Following this, a young Ghanaian man, whose sister sat for the exam congratulated her on TikTok for scoring good grades

His TikTok post attracted significant traction with many of his online friends also congratulating his sister

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his sister's outstanding performance in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows the release of the 2024 WASSCE results by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The young man, identified as John Arthur, shared a post on TikTok congratulating his sister for scoring impressive grades after her WASSCE exams.

John Arthur, while praising his sister's hard work and dedication, challenged his TikTok followers to share their relative's result slips.

"Post your Sister's WASSCE results if you’re proud my sister tried," he posted.

John Arthur's post garners attention online

John Arthur's TikTok video attracted attention from his online community, with a few of them thronging to the comment section to react.

@NANA Aqhosuah said:

"Congratulations."

"Nana Adoma also said:

"Core subject no y3 necessary."

@official_john_arthur commented:

"Yes my guys one D7 but she tried her best congratulations to her."

@Efya Wilson also commented:

"My name’s Arhin ooo dear but don’t give up, just find money and go Sammo or holy city wai."

The 2024 WASSCE results were delayed by WAEC for several weeks due to some debts the Government of Ghana owed them.

The results were finally released on Monday after the government paid close to half of the debt to the examination council.

Man tears WASSCE result slip into pieces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young man was left hugely disappointed after checking his WASSCE results.

After checking his results and realizing he had badly failed, the young man tore the slip into pieces.

Failing his WASSCE means the young man would struggle to gain admission into any university in Ghana to further his education.

