A group of Ghanaian nurses have arrived in Barbados to support healthcare delivery in the country.

The nurses, numbering 155 were warmly received by their host county. In videos circulating online, the nurses were delighted and beamed with smiles as they arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

This set of nurses is the third cohort of Ghanaian nurses to arrive in Barbados since the start of a unique healthcare partnership in 2020.

In an address to welcome the nurses, Barbados’ Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Dr The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, highlighted the relevance of the partnership.

"We’re looking for these nurses to help improve the overall delivery of our healthcare," he said in a video.

Netizens react as nurses arrive in Barbados

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post. While some celebrated the nurses, others offered pieces of advice.

@__takyi wrote:

"I hope dem go pay dem well ??"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Apicki!"

@TheGoliathStona wrote:

"NPP fuo nkoaaaaaaaa."

@BessahDanso wrote:

"Wishing it will be my turn the next opportunity."

@rezzlaxc wrote:

"happy for them!!!"

@SQBarawusu wrote:

"They made UK to black list Ghana because we don’t have enough nurses and now they are sending the nurses to Barbados."

@callme_Rashad wrote:

"One of my guys Dey among."

@kaakyire_yaw wrote:

"My boy bi go the first batch I'm 2020, now he dey UK with his family."

@GeorgeSenchire wrote:

"They will all move to the US lol."

@saintinvictus8 wrote:

"Escape plan"

