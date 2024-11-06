155 Ghanaian Nurses Delight As They Arrive In Barbados To Deliver Healthcare, Video Drops
- A video of some Ghanaian nurses arriving safely in Barbados to support the country's health system has surfaced online
- The nurses looked excited as they were received by their host country in the trending videos
- Netizens who saw the videos expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A group of Ghanaian nurses have arrived in Barbados to support healthcare delivery in the country.
The nurses, numbering 155 were warmly received by their host county. In videos circulating online, the nurses were delighted and beamed with smiles as they arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport.
This set of nurses is the third cohort of Ghanaian nurses to arrive in Barbados since the start of a unique healthcare partnership in 2020.
In an address to welcome the nurses, Barbados’ Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Dr The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, highlighted the relevance of the partnership.
"We’re looking for these nurses to help improve the overall delivery of our healthcare," he said in a video.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react as nurses arrive in Barbados
Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post. While some celebrated the nurses, others offered pieces of advice.
@__takyi wrote:
"I hope dem go pay dem well ??"
@leslie_kkkay wrote:
"Apicki!"
@TheGoliathStona wrote:
"NPP fuo nkoaaaaaaaa."
@BessahDanso wrote:
"Wishing it will be my turn the next opportunity."
@rezzlaxc wrote:
"happy for them!!!"
@SQBarawusu wrote:
"They made UK to black list Ghana because we don’t have enough nurses and now they are sending the nurses to Barbados."
@callme_Rashad wrote:
"One of my guys Dey among."
@kaakyire_yaw wrote:
"My boy bi go the first batch I'm 2020, now he dey UK with his family."
@GeorgeSenchire wrote:
"They will all move to the US lol."
@saintinvictus8 wrote:
"Escape plan"
Ghanaian nurse delights after relocating to US
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse was overwhelmed with joy after relocating to the United States.
In a trending video, the young man, Hamza Salifu noted that relocating abroad had always been his biggest dream.
Netizens who saw the video were delighted and celebrated him in the comment section of the post.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh