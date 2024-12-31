Shatta Wale Lands In Jamaica For Freedom Street Concert, Links Up With Busta Rhymes At The Airport
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale landed in Jamaica in the early hours of Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for his upcoming concert appearance.
The SM boss recently embarked on a trip to the US to make the final preparations for his performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert after departing Ghana on Thursday, December 26, 2024.
During his visit to the US, Shatta Wale met some associates to inspect his brand-new luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan, go on a big fashion shopping spree and relax for a few days before his first major concert in Jamaica.
The Killa Ji hitmaker was also spotted leaving his hotel with his team and boarding an expensive private jet for his short trip from the US to Jamaica.
Shatta Wale lands in Jamaica for concert
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted arriving at the Norman Manley International Airport from his private jet with his team.
The dancehall musician encountered 12-time Grammy-nominated American rapper Busta Rhymes, who had also flown into Jamaica to perform as a guest artiste at the Freedom Street concert.
The two veteran musicians interacted with each other. They posed for multiple photoshoots before heading to their respective accommodations in anticipation of the music event at the Jamaica National Stadium in the capital city, Kingston.
Below is the video of Shatta Wale's arrival in Jamaica:
Shatta Wale's arrival in Jamaica stirs reactions
Vybz Kartel holds a pre-concert press conference, acknowledges Shatta Wale as an 'international artist'
The video of Shatta Wale's arrival in Jamaica for the Freedom Street concert triggered massive reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
omar_walkalone commented:
"This week will be long 😂."
heartcaringg03 said:
"1Donnnnnnnnn!!!!!!"
seyram001 commented:
"If na Stonebwoy wey pose like nhuu they go say he dey self put put but see Alidu 😂."
@Kwabena_othniel said:
"Some people will say that ebi settings because that was not Busta Rhymes."
@Qwaqwu commented:
"Don’t let Efo see this😂😂.'
thekofisammy said:
"International musician ✌️🍷….Dem Dead 🔥 paaah paaaaah paaaah."
iamwealthy__ commented:
"Stonebwoy sang pepper dem but ebi him dey feel the pepper 😂."
uncle_quartey said:
"World superstars."
freebwoyzone commented:
"If it was to be Stonebwoy, like he will say he bi self put put artiste. You see this life, if someone is not getting the opportunity you get, he goes against you. Now you see how you are taking pictures with all the artistes."
Shatta Wale bonds with associates in US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale bonded with some associates in the US before his concert in Jamaica.
The self-proclaimed dancehall king hung out with his team at a Louis Vuitton shop and posed for photos with his new expensive chain.
Shatta Wale and his team were also spotted toasting to their successes with glasses filled with champagne.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
