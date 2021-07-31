- John Kufuor says he wants to be remembered as a selfless leader

- The 82-year-old former president made this revelation to beneficiaries of his foundation

- The Kufuor Foundation is widely known for its educational funding support

Ex-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has revealed what he wants to be remembered for when he dies.

Speaking to scholars and interns under the Kufuor Foundation – who attended the James Madison University, the former president expressed that he wants to be remembered as a selfless leader who lead his life for others and not himself.

“I want to be remembered as the person who tries to encourage people to live not only for themselves but for others,” he stated.

Kufuor makes revelation on how he wants to be remembered when he dies (Photo credit: Kufuor Foundation)

Source: Original

About the Kufuor Foundation

The Kufuor Scholars Program is an initiative of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, which offers mentor and coaching opportunities for tertiary students recruited through vigorous competitive processes over a three year period.

The program has the overarching objective of mentoring a critical mass of future change agents; leaders imbued with a strong sense of patriotism; innovative leaders, problem solvers, creative thinkers and knowledgeable professionals in their respective fields of endeavor.

August 4 declared public holiday

The Ministry of the Interior in a statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery, has announced that Wednesday, August 4, 2021, as a public holiday.

The purpose of the Founders’ Day holiday is to celebrate all those who contributed in various ways towards Ghana’s independence.

Source: Yen