The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee said the government had disbursed GH¢25 million to WAEC

The money is to help the examination body pay technicians to fix a broken scanner used to mark objective questions

The release of the 2024 WASSCE examination has been delayed because the government owes WAEC GH¢118 million

Dr Clement Apaak, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee, has disclosed that the government has begun processing GH¢25 million for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The process began after WAEC warned that further delays in settling the government’s GH¢118 million debt would significantly delay the 2024 WASSCE results.

Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Education Committee Dr Clement Apaak says the government has funnelled payment for the debt owed to WAEC.

In an interview with Citi FM, Dr Apaak stated that the payment process had started and described it as a positive step towards ending the government’s indebtedness to the examination body.

He, however, said it falls short of addressing WAEC’s pressing financial needs.

He explained that the GH¢25 million for WAEC does not cover even half of the amount the government owes and may be unable to make much of an impact.

Meanwhile, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, said the GH¢25 million would be used to pay technicians to fix broken scanners needed to mark objective questions.

WAEC denies it's leaving Ghana

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied rumours that it plans to relocate its headquarters from Ghana to Nigeria.

The comment follows recent media publications that suggested that WAEC was considering relocating its offices due to the government’s alleged failure to settle its debts.

The government reportedly owes WAEC about GH¢150.93 million, severely affecting the examination body’s operations.

However, reacting to the speculations on social media, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, denied the claims and said the council had not considered any such decision.

He noted that WAEC’s situation in Accra was established by law, and until that law has been changed, the examination body cannot unanimously decide whether it wants to exit Ghana.

Government releases GH¢50 million to WAEC

YEN.com.gh reported that the government had released GH¢50 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to conduct BECE and WASSCE.

The Ministry of Education said this disbursement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to WAEC.

Citi News reported that the ministry assured parents of its commitment to sustaining quality education amid recent debt concerns.

