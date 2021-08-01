Oswald Gennuh, the Our Day sensation, has presented gift items to an orphanage in Accra

Oswald, who received many gifts after his Our Day letter went viral on Friday, donated the items on Sunday, August 1

The nine-year-old was accompanied by his parents and other family members

Oswald Gennuh, the nine-year-old social media sensation, and his family have donated many items to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Accra.

Oswald went viral on Friday, July 30, 2021, after his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration emerged online

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'' and not disappoint him on the items.

Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

His letter, after it popped up online, fascinated many individuals and companies and got them coming together to make his celebration a memorable one.

Oswald received many items including food, beverages, toiletries, education materials, cash gifts, among others.

Two days after having a super 'Our Day', Oswald and his family sent some of the gift items to a foster home for the use of the kids there.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3's Instagram page, Oswald is seen presenting the items in the company of his father Stephen Mark Gennuh, his mother Rita Gennuh, his teacher Mrs Appiah, among others.

See the photos below:

Big celebration

Oswald's 'Our Day' was not only filled with gifts but it turned out to be a big celebration with music performances.

Prominent among the musician who graced the celebration to perform were KiDi, Mr Drew, and DopeNation.

What is 'Our Day'?

For those who may be wondering, Our Day is a term used in Ghana to represent end-of-term celebrations in basic schools across the country.

Usually, schools hold a get-to-together for pupils to feast on the last day of each term when their vacation starts.

On such days, pupils bring food and other gift items to share with their teachers and colleagues.

It is for this purpose that Oswald wrote the long list to his mother.

Source: Yen