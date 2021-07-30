Schoolboy Oswald Gennuh has become a social media sensation after a letter he wrote to his mother, Rita Gennuh, went viral

Oswald, 9, went viral after his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration emerged online

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'' and not disappoint him on the items.

Oswald has had a big Our Day with KiDi, Mr Drew and others Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following the letter's emergence, many individuals and companies who were fascinated by the boy's smartness joined in to make his day memorable.

In what could be count as the biggest Our Day of his life, a big celebration was held in Oswald's school with many artistes and companies passing through with performances and gifts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the most memorable moments captured at the celebration.

1. Oswald poses with his mother and father:

2. KiDi started his performance in style:

3. KiDi's Enjoyment reall got the schoolchildren enjoying:

4. KiDi presented a tablet to Oswald as well:

5. DopeNation delivered a fine performance for the children:

6. The boy posed with the twin duo:

7. Oswald received lots of yoghurt for his 'Our Day':

8. Oswald poses with his favourite teacher, Mrs Appiah:

9. Oswald had a ride in a Jeep as part of his package:

10. He got a decoder as a gift too:

11. There were lods of pizza for Oswald and his friends:

12.Mr Drew gave a fine performance for the children:

13. How Oswald arrived in school:

Source: Yen.com.gh