Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly in talks to leave Real Madrid and become the head coach of the Brazil national team

The Italian manager has previously been linked to the role, especially as Brazil struggles in World Cup qualifying

Discussions have reportedly resumed, with Ancelotti open to the possibility under certain conditions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly in discussions to depart from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

In December 2023, he signed a contract extension that would keep him at the Bernabéu until the summer of 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly in talks to leave Real Madrid and become the head coach of the Brazil national team

Source: Getty Images

Despite this, the Italian manager has frequently been linked with a potential exit from the Spanish capital.

Reports on Wednesday suggest that the 65-year-old has now re-entered talks to leave Madrid.

According to Globo, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has resumed talks with Ancelotti, hoping to appoint him as head coach for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The Real Madrid coach was receptive to the contact but warned that any progress would be conditional on waiting until the end of the Club World Cup," Globo reported.

Ancelotti confirms Brazil negotiations

Back in January 2024, Ancelotti acknowledged discussions with Brazil but emphasised his commitment to Madrid.

"I had contact with the former president of the Brazilian federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues. I was honoured by the interest, but it depended on my situation at Real Madrid," he stated.

Brazilian Ronaldo on his efforts to convince Ancelotti to Coach Brazil

Ronaldo Nazario Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario also confirmed talks had taken place via Marca.

"I was involved in the process, but Real Madrid did not release him. If he hadn’t won anything, they might have let him go," he told Charla Podcast.

Brazil’s recent 4-1 defeat to Argentina has raised concerns, with the team sitting fourth in South American World Cup qualifying.

The pressure to secure Ancelotti’s services is mounting as Brazil looks to rebuild ahead of 2026.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh