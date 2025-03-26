Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari celebrated her younger sister Samera Buari's birthday on March 26, 2025

She shared beautiful selfie pictures of her and Samera posing beautifully side by side while showing off their natural beauty

Many people in the comment section celebrated Samera by leaving heartwarming birthday wishes for her

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari dropped a touching message to celebrate her younger sister Samera Bauri's birthday on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Nadia Buari celebrates her younger sister

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share beautiful selfie pictures she took with Samera Buari to commemorate her birthday.

In her sweet birthday message to her younger sister, the star actress expressed excitement that her younger sister had turned a year older.

She stated that Samera's wisdom, humour and big heart were her characteristics that always left her in awe.

"Today we turn up for my first baby’s birthday. ~My younger sister, who constantly surprises me with her wisdom, humour, and big heart."

As a proud elder sister, Nadia said that watching Samera grow into an incredible person has been one of her favourite parts of life.

"@samera_buari, watching you grow into the incredible person you are has been one of my favourite parts of life."

In celebrating Samera, she highlighted her transformation from being her little shadow into the brightest star in the world.

"You’ve transformed from my little shadow into the brightest star in my world. You’ve mastered the art of growing up - keep creating your life with love and laughter."

She concluded her heartwarming birthday message to her younger sister by saying that she was proud of her and by bestowing God's blessing upon her life.

"I am so proud of you. May God’s protection always surround u and His Grace continues to be your guide every step of the way. I love you beyond."

Samera thanks Nadia for the birthday wish

Reacting to Nadia's birthday wish to her, Samera thanked her for the beautiful message and noted that she loved her dearly.

"Thank youuu NSB!!! I love you 😘."

Reactions to Nadia and Samera's pictures

Many people hailed Nadia as the best elder sister, while others talked about how beautiful they looked without makeup.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the birthday message and pictures:

audlyn76 said:

"Beautiful pic u guys look like twins ❤️."

kouadio5806 said:

"You are the sweetest sister in the world."

kk_kaunda_1 said:

"Her age with smile 😍😍😍 aww my God 😍😍❤️❤️."

snappy_looksgood said:

"I want to take a picture with you in Dubai, anytime you come for vacation. ☺️☺️."

sahastarr said:

"Happy birthday Samera! Enjoy to the fullest 🎊🎉🙏🏽💫."

