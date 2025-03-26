Black Stars Winning Bonus Disclosed After Victories Against Chad and Madagascar!

Ghana’s national football team players received lavish winning bonuses following their successess against Chad and Madagascar

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo was compensated nicely for his great stewardship in the recent qualifiers

The Sports and Recreation minister Kofi Adams is expected to confirm World Cup qualifiers expenditure on the Black Stars

The Ghana national football team has recently been in excellent form in their World Cup 2026 qualifiers, securing impressive victories against Chad and Madagascar.

Their dominant performances, a 5-0 masterclass against Chad on March 21 in Accra and a 3-0 success over Madagascar in Al Hoceima in Morocco, have led to generous financial rewards for both the players and technical staff.

The Black Stars of Ghana starting lineup of the Ghana 5 Chad 0 World Cup qualifier match on March 21, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: Twitter

According to Silver FM’s Sports Journalist, Wisdom Osei Bonsu, the state has appreciably compensated the team for their efforts, with handsome winning bonuses and a decent per diem to support them during the campaign.

Black Stars WCQ winning bonus

The Black Stars were handsomely rewarded for their commanding victories in the World Cup qualifiers. After the home win against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium that saw more than 40 000 fans in attendance, the players were each awarded a winning bonus of 5,000 USD. This reward was a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in securing a crucial three points at home.

It was a thrilling performance from the Black Stars, with Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah scoring the goals for Ghana who failed to qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Things only got better for the team in their emphatic away game against Madagascar on March 24, 2025. Ghana racked up another dominant victory, winning 3-0 with a brace from Thomas Partey, all headers, and a third from star midfielder Mohammed Kudus, with captain of the side Jordan Ayew notching a hat-trick of assists, and obtaining a very high rating in the game.

For this excellent away performance, each player received an increased bonus of 7,000 USD per Wisdom Osei Bonsu's exclusive revelation. The 7,000 USD reward was a clear sign that the state recognizes the value of every win, especially on foreign soil.

As part of the technical team, Head Coach Otto Addo also reaped the benefits of these victories. His reward was even more substantial. According to the report, he received double the amount of the players’ bonus for each victory, reflecting the significant role he plays in leading the team to success.

This additional reward for the leader of the technical team shows that Ghana is committed to ensuring that the support staff are equally motivated and compensated for their vital contributions as the four-time AFCON winners seek to appear at Canada, Mexico, USA 2026.

''The winning bonus each player is still at 5 000 USD for home games and 7 000 USD for away matches as victories on the road are harder to get. Head coach Otto Addo gets the double of whatever the players receive as his win bonus.' Wisdom Osei Bonsu said.

Black Stars of Ghana per diem

In addition to the magnanimous winning bonuses, the players and the technical staff were provided with a comfortable per diem to support them during their time in camp. As the team gathered for the World Cup qualifiers on March 17, 2025, in Accra, the players received a per diem of 300 USD for each day they spent in camp.

The daily allowance, ensure the players’ welfare is excellent during their stay away from their clubs, helping them focus entirely on the task at hand.

The Head Coach, Otto Addo, was also provided with a per diem, albeit at a higher rate of 500 USD per day.

''In terms of the per diem, I can confirm the each Black Stars player was given 300 USD and the head coach Otto Addo pocketed 500 USD as his daily allowance.'' the Silver FM journalist added while presenting on radio.

Overall, the financial rewards given to Ghana’s national team and technical staff are a testament to the country's commitment to supporting its footballing ambitions. With continued motivation and support, the Black Stars are well-positioned to continue their charge toward the 2026 World Cup in the months ahead as Otto Addo's team lead Group I with 12 points after six matches, with second-placed Comoros winning 1-0 against Chad to cut Ghana's lead margin to three points.

However, there were no details about the compensation for other technical team members such as the technical advisor to Otto Addo, the veteran German boss Winfried Schaefer as well as assistant coach John Paintsil, goalkeepers trainer Fatau Dauda, and co.

Ghana won 3-0 over Madagascar in the Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup 2026 qualifier on March 24, 2025 in Al Hoceima in Morocco.

Source: Twitter

Full list of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

