Rev Opambour Warns Dormaahene Over Otumfuo: "Stop Disrespecting Him"
People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • Ghanaian preacher Rev Ebenezer Opambour has called out the Dormaahene over his recent remarks against the Asantehene
  • He noted that Nana Agyemang Badu II's remark is not befitting of a traditional ruler to use against another
  • Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments sections of the now-viral post

Popular preacher, Rev Ebenezer Obampour has issued a stern warning to the Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II

In a video, he called out the Dormaahene over his remarks against the Asantehene and the people of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Rev Ebenezer Opambour, Dormaahene, Otumfuo, Ashanti Region
Rev Opambour cautions Dormaahene against disrespecting Otumfuo. Image source: Nana Agyemang Badu II, Rev Opambour, Opemsuo Radio
Rev Opambour found the remarks unbefitting of a traditional ruler to use against his fellow conventional ruler.

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

