Rev Opambour Warns Dormaahene Over Otumfuo: "Stop Disrespecting Him"
- Ghanaian preacher Rev Ebenezer Opambour has called out the Dormaahene over his recent remarks against the Asantehene
- He noted that Nana Agyemang Badu II's remark is not befitting of a traditional ruler to use against another
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments sections of the now-viral post
Popular preacher, Rev Ebenezer Obampour has issued a stern warning to the Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II
In a video, he called out the Dormaahene over his remarks against the Asantehene and the people of the Ashanti Kingdom.
Rev Opambour found the remarks unbefitting of a traditional ruler to use against his fellow conventional ruler.
Source: YEN.com.gh
