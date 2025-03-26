Ghanaian preacher Rev Ebenezer Opambour has called out the Dormaahene over his recent remarks against the Asantehene

He noted that Nana Agyemang Badu II's remark is not befitting of a traditional ruler to use against another

Popular preacher, Rev Ebenezer Obampour has issued a stern warning to the Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II

In a video, he called out the Dormaahene over his remarks against the Asantehene and the people of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Rev Opambour cautions Dormaahene against disrespecting Otumfuo.

Rev Opambour found the remarks unbefitting of a traditional ruler to use against his fellow conventional ruler.

