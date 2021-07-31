The Television Host thinks the initiative by the companies is misplaced

She mocked some of the brands for putting on a show when they know where those resources will be more useful

The donation to Oswald kicked after his instructive letter to his mother

Afia Schwarzenegger has laid into the companies who lined up to support the vacation day at a school inspired by a viral instructive letter written by 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother

Brands including MTN, KFC Ghana, Dominos Pizza, and Pizza Hut have shared gifts with him to celebrate his special day at school. The gifting of the products kicked off after the nation was caught in his feel-good story.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Schwar stated that there are students and schools that will benefit more from the help the companies are 'showering' on Oswald and the school he attends.

Afia Schwar descends on 'gifting' Our Day brands; how about helping students learning under trees?. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @kobbyblay

Source: Instagram

She mentioned the name of an institution that she says have written several letters but haven't received any help.

"The supposed trying letter. We all saw it in the morning. after that MTN were there. Vodafone also joined? Vodafone donated free Internet whilst there are people in school studying under tress. You are able to donate to Oswald who is the child of wealthy parents," said Afia.

"There are poor children studying under trees. Do you know my children at the Eye of the Lord orphanage have written several letters but they haven't received any support? Is it because they don't have light?"

Watch the video below.

Background

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school, Christ Ambassador's School sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

Meanwhile, the likes of KiDi and Mr Drew surprised the students of the school with musical performances.

Source: Yen Newspaper