Victims of the recent Adum PZ market fire incident in Kumasi have rejected food donations from the Interior Minister

The Minister had brought 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil to present to the traders, but they refused the offer

The traders' rejection of the donation was caught on video, showing them jeering at the Minister and his team as they refused the aid

Victims of the recent Adum PZ market fire incident have reportedly rejected food donations from the Interior Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

The Interior Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, visited the fire scene with 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil to present to the traders.

However, the traders rejected the items, stating that they were not what they needed at the moment.

In a video circulating on social media, the traders were seen jeering at Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and his team as they refused to accept the food donations.

The Adum market fire occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroying several shops and livelihoods.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) managed to overcome the ravaging fire after nearly three days.

So far, over 100 shops have been ravaged in the fire incident, leaving the victims devastated and reeling over their losses.

Following the incident, the ruling government, through the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, met with victims and assured them of its commitment to help them recover part of their losses and rebuild the market.

Before the government honours its pledge, the immediate past Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the fire scene to commiserate with the traders.

During the visit, Dr Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to the traders.

The traders expressed gratitude to the former Vice President for his swift response and support.

Reactions to the Interior Minister's donation

Some Ghanaian who saw the video of the Adum PZ traders rejecting the Interior Minister's food item donations took to the comment.

@amadelali2 said:

"Ok ,he should please donate to the orphanage. No one will even give them foko again."

@arenastudioss also said:

"I’m happy the youth are thinking now."

@iam_ignaciox commented:

"My question is -do they need rice at this crucial moment? sometimes giving gifts are good ooo but the timing can become insulting."

@tsoo__l also commented:

"Atp I want to understand what they want… We make politics enter our head too much. Lmaooooo."

Trader blames incident on dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a trader at the Adum PZ blamed the market fire incident on the recurring power outages, popularly known as dumsor.

Although the GNFS are yet to conclude investigations and disclosed the cause of the fire, the young man criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana and the government their failure to address the incessant power cuts.

Many who saw the young man's video thronged the comment section to share their opinions.

