An instructive letter from a boy to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate vacation day in his school has sparked reactions, gaining the attention of Ghanaian musician, KiDi.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled Things to Bring on Our Day, the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

Brilliant boy's list of items to mom to celebrate Our Day in school goes viral, KiDi offers to perform for him. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy, whose name is unknown, also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed.

Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

''Mommy, I am begging you, don't disappoint me on Our Day,'' stressing ''It's my day on Friday, so please don't disappoint me. Thank you,'' he said.

He explained:

''Otherwise, you will ruin my day ... If I don't celebrate well, I will have to wait for a long time again. I didn't disappoint you in the exam, so please don't disappoint me,'' he said.

The letter was posted by Twitter user, @SmylyThe3rd along with the caption:

''Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end.''

The post gas amassed over 10,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments as of this publication.

Ghanaian artiste, Kidi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, has offered to perform at the boy's school on the vacation day.

''Chale where the kiddie ein school dey? I go like go perform for them,'' he said.

Social media comment

@realnaanaeghan said:

''The fact that the coke for Mrs Appiah was the first thing on the list warms my heart our boy is so kind and he deserves all the blessings coming his way.''

@sediiinam commented:

''Mrs Appiah said that I can bring my iPad” you go inside then young hustler bribe en madam plus the coke puddon. that’s why Mrs. Appiah’s big coke was the first on his list, prioritized. Wow, such a mastermind.''

Fiifi Asiedu said:

''For Mrs Appiah to be number 1 on Oswald’s our day list, then she’s really doing something great for the 9yrs old boy.''

Icook-medicine indicated:

''This list is a serious indicator of the nutritionally empty foods that kids are consuming today. this is not about what the kid wants in gratifying his or her taste buds, but it is about enforcing healthier lifestyles rather than helping kids build too much toxicity in the body.''

Meanwhile, several other companies, including KFC Ghana, Fan Ice Ghana, Tomvita, and others have offered to give the boy and his classmate products to celebrate the special day.

