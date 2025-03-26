Former Minister for Railways Development John-Peter Amewu has been released after an earlier arrest

Former Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu has been released after his arrest by National Security operatives on March 25, 2025.

The Akufo-Addo appointee was questioned in connection with the $2 million Sky Train Project.

Citi News reported that his arrest is part of ongoing investigations into the failed Sky Train initiative.

The project, which had $2 million allegedly committed to it, did not meet its objectives.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi and Former Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey have already been questioned over the deal.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, later confirmed that he authorised the arrest of Ameyaw-Akumfi.

Under Ghartey, Ghana signed a concession agreement with Africa Investment Sky Train Consortium in 2019, with an estimated cost of $3 billion.

However, the ambitious rail project never took off, and concerns were raised about its feasibility and financing.

In 2022, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund also disclosed that it had invested $2 million in the project.

