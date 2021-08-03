@Ajelz3, a beautiful Ghanaian lady on Twitter has recounted how her brother who is only 22 passed on without any disease or accident

According to her, the young man woke up that fateful Sunday morning and was fully active during church service

However, he decided to go play football after church, where he collapsed and later lost his life in the hospital

An adorable Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter as Ajelz, with the handle @Ajelz3, has narrated a rather sad story that has been breaking many hearts on social media.

According to the lady, her brother who is only 22 years old lost his life on Sunday, July 25, 2021, without suffering any prior sickness or disease.

Ajelz indicated that the gentleman woke up that day and was the first person to get ready for church service, which he attended and joined the congregation for a second service as well.

However, after church, he went to play football where he collapsed on the pitch whilst he was getting ready to hit the ball, after which he passed on when he was rushed to the hospital.

He was alive and healthy last Sunday. First to wake up. First to leave for church. Stayed for both services and then came back home.. we were all together until I left home later in the afternoon… only to learn by phone call shortly after that he had collapsed, Ajelz recalled.

However, the heartbroken lady indicated that her brother would have been saved if the right health systems had been put in place.

In her own words:

I can’t help but think about how the system failed my brother… the clinic did nothing to revive him but referred him to a hospital 15km away in a taxi because they lacked the facilities to manage him.

