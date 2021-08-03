A beautiful 22-year-old Ghanaian lady who is an old student of Aggrey Memorial SHS has passed on

This was after the lady developed cancer and urgently needed public assistance to be able to undergo a surgical procedure

Before losing her life, Anita Amponsah had been unable to eat as the disease had affected her gastric tract as well

Anita Amponsah, a stunning 22-year-old Ghanaian lady who developed cancer after she graduated from senior high school has been confirmed to have passed on.

The sad development was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a former classmate of Anita's identified on Facebook has Rosa Linda, who has been in close contact with Anita's family.

As some readers would recall, YEN.com.gh put up a publication soliciting financial support for Anita to undergo a surgical procedure estimated to be worth GHc 30k.

The former student of Aggrey Memorial SHS in Cape Coast urgently needed to undergo the procedure to treat the cancer and other affected areas.

A scan showed that Anita's nostrils and throat were closed which need to be opened even before the cancer treatment would start.

However, days ago, Rosa Linda told YEN.com.gh

This wasn’t the end we all expected but we’ll all have to brace is as it is. I take solace in the fact that Anita didn’t fight alone but we all fought with her till the very end. I am proud of Amosa and most especially Amosa 2018 for all the hard work and dedication towards Anita these past 11 days.

God Bless you all for all the efforts you put in. May Anitas Soul Rest In Perfect Peace.

Earlier, Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), successfully underwent an expensive surgery.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady underwent the GHc 1 million procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

