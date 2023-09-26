A woman believed to be the world's oldest living woman has marked her birthday with her family in Brazil

Cicera Maria dos Santos commemorated her 117th birthday with her sister Maria Branyas Morera, 116

The pair attributed their longevity to their faith in God and eating foods such as beans, corn, cassava, and potatoes

Cicera Maria dos Santos, a woman thought to be the world's oldest living woman, has commemorated her birthday with her 107-year-old sister in Brazil.

According to reports, the centenarian was born in 1906, making her 117 years old, one year older than the current Guinness World Record holder, Maria Branyas Morera, who is 116.

Unconfirmed age

Cicera's age is, however, yet to be confirmed, Daily Mail reports. But that didn't stop her from marking the occasion with her sister Josefa Maria de Conceicao, 107, on September 23.

During their party, which included a colourful cake, snacks, and a round of applause from all the visitors, the two were surrounded by family and friends.

Sisters' source of longevity

The sisters told local media that the secret to living a long life is faith in God and eating well.

''The Lord's peace be with us. Who is more powerful than God? Everything is a manifestation of God. You must eat. Potatoes, beans, corn, cassava,'' says Cicera.

Cicera lived most of her childhood in the Brazilian countryside, selling chickens at the local market in Paraiba, a state in the country's northeast.

