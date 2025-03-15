Black Stars striker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored twice to inspire Hamburger SV to victory

The Ghana international will miss the Black Stars' World Cup qualifiers in March after Otto Addo left him out of his squad

Hamburger SV head into the international break top of the Bundesliga 2 table, keeping their promotion chances alive

Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored a brace to respond to his omission from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Konigsdorffer inspired Hamburger SV to victory and head into the international break top of the Bundesliga 2 table after defeating Magdeburg 3-0 at Avnet Arena.

The Black Stars forward, who was handed a starting role, took advantage of the opportunity, opening the scoring in the ninth minute with a ferocious strike inside the box.

Six minutes later, he forced the hosts into a mistake with Marcus Mathisen netting an own goal following a cross from the Ghanaian.

Konigsdorffer sealed the win after the break following a brilliant run from the left before beating his marker to net his side's third.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Bundesliga promotion chasers this season, netting his tenth and eleventh goals of the campaign. He has also delivered an assist in 25 games.

While Hamburger head into the break top of the table, Konigsdorffer will have enough time to rest after Otto Addo failed to name him in the squad for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will hosts Chad on Friday in Accra before travelling to Morocco for the match against Madagascar three days later.

Konigsdorffer eyes Bundesliga promotion

Following his impressive display for Hamburger SV in the victory over Magdeburg, Konigsdorffer is confident of securing Bundesliga promotion.

He said after the game, as quoted by the club's website:

"We put in a great performance today. We worked brilliantly as a team in both attack and defence. I knew I had a chance to show what I can do today and I wanted to do exactly that.

"The game today suited me perfectly and I could exploit the spaces. I’m pleased that I could help the team. Now, we’re going into the international break top of the table. That gives us a chance to clear our heads before we give everything again for the final push."

Hamburger SV have eight games remaining to end the season and could seal a return to the topflight at the end of the campaign following a long absence.

Baah Bonsu receives Ghana invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The newest addition to the squad is Belgium-based winger Christopher Baah Bonsu, who has been in fine form for KRC Genk.

The talented youngster once made the top 100 young best players in the world and was also nominated for the Golden Boy award.

