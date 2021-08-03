Sista Afia has been spotted on the streets of Accra giving back to her fans

She was seen carrying a huge bowl on her head and was seen handing out bottles of water

Many people who spotted her rushed to her side to 'serve themselves' at the singer's expense

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia has been seen in a video giving back to society by sharing bottles of water and drinks.

In the new video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Are You Ready singer disguised herself as a street hawker and stormed a busy street in Accra.

When she got on the streets, she started giving out the bottles of water for free to all those who needed a drink.

She extended her kindness to motorists, pedestrians and anyone who came to her to be given something to drink.

The Weather singer was seen trying to navigate her way through the busy traffic to give out frees stuff.

Soon, some of the street hawkers and pedestrians made her out and rushed to her side to help themselves with whatever she was sharing.

One woman was seen walking away from Sista Afia's bowl after she picked a bottle of Fanta to cool her throat.

After posting the video, Sista Afia captioned it: "Woke up this morning putting smiles on people faces... free water for all #SikaRemix"

Many fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to react to the video.

yblaqofficial came in with the comment: "See my Queen o"

Ali of Date Rush fame also wrote: "Allah bless ur heart"

amasapomaa commented: "Awww God bless you dear"

There were many comments that showed that Sista Afia's gesture was really appreciated by all those who saw the video.

