Ever wondered about the incredible stories of ordinary Ghanaians turning into stars overnight? Well, you're in for a treat!

In 2023, our beloved Ghana has witnessed the rise of some extraordinary individuals, proving that dreams can indeed come true for anyone.

From the uncanny lookalike of King Promise to the unexpected journey of Osanjus, this list is your backstage pass to the inspiring tales of everyday Ghanaians who've stolen the spotlight and carved their names into the stars.

Get ready for some heartwarming stories, surprising twists, and a proud celebration of the remarkable journeys that unfolded in the vibrant streets of Ghana this year!

1. Gobe seller who became a star

The sensational Abena Bhigtnz, born Celestine Etornam, became a rising star in Ghana's culinary scene. This ambitious food vendor captured the hearts of many, not just for her delectable offerings but also for her undeniable charisma and famous 'assets'.

Abena Bhigtnz gained viral fame during the year, and she took her culinary prowess to new heights with the grand opening of her beans and gari joint at Dansoman, Curve, near AJ Closet in Accra.

2. OWASS's first year NSMQ boy Stephen who led his school to finals

Introducing the remarkable Stephen Apemah-Baah, a shining star from Opoku Ware School, whose academic prowess has propelled him to the forefront of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2023.

Despite being a first-year student (form 1), Apemah-Baah showcased unparalleled leadership by guiding his school to the NSMQ finals—a remarkable accomplishment rarely achieved by students in their inaugural year.

This talented young scholar's dedication and achievements were further celebrated at a prestigious dinner hosted by NSMQ organizers.

During the event, Apemah-Baah was honored with a well-deserved citation and monetary award, recognizing his outstanding contributions and providing encouragement for his future pursuits.

3. The rise of Osanjus into a superstar

Also in 2023, Osanjus became a popular TikTok sensation in Ghana. He gained recognition and popularity through his engaging and relatable content on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

He also made a guest appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Show Time show, which further increased his visibility and fan base.

Osanjus' rise to fame has made him a beloved figure among Ghanaians and has opened up opportunities for collaborations and new ventures in the entertainment industry.

4. RobestGH and his squad of lookalikes

RobestGH is a young Ghanaian man who became popular for bearing some resemblance to popular Ghanaian musician King Promise.

In 2023, RobestGH, along with his lookalike friends who resemble other Ghanaian celebrities such as Kuami Eugene and Mr Drew, announced the release of a new song.

They shared a choreography video on social media, which garnered attention and amusement from netizens and have since appeared on Delay Show, and keep unveiling other lookalikes.

5. The Queen of Bars

Katalina, also known as "The Queen of Bars," is a talented lyricist known for her exceptional skills in delivering clever and intricate rhymes.

She gained massive recognition on social media in 2023 for her impressive wordplay, lyrical flow, and ability to captivate audiences with her powerful performances.

Katalina's unique style and commanding acting got her on McBrown's show, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios and a host of other media platforms.

6. The fame of the Accra-to-London team Wanderlust Ghana

The Accra-to-London road trip team is a group of adventurous individuals who embarked on a remarkable journey from Accra, the capital city of Ghana, to London, the capital city of the United Kingdom.

They became famous after completing the Accra-to-London road trip by driving through various countries in West Africa, crossing the Sahara desert, traversing Europe, and eventually reaching the final destination of London.

Upon successfully reaching their destination, they became a global sensation as they were interviewed by BBC and a host of other media houses.

