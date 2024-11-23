A viral video of Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz partying hard at a friend's traditional wedding ceremony has taken over social media

The video surfaced barely seven months after the court dismissed him and two others for releasing the private bedroom video between himself and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere in April 2024

Many people shared their opinions in the comment section after watching Henry Fitz's dance video

Famous Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz, who went viral in 2024 for his bedroom video with media personality Serwaa Amihere, has surfaced again and was spotted at the traditional wedding ceremony of his friend.

Henry Fitz dances hard at a wedding

When the video was being recorded, rapper Sarkodie's 2012 Azonto song U Go Kill Me, which featured rapper EL, was being played loudly through the speakers.

In the viral video, Henry stood close to the stage with the newlyweds and close friends as they danced hard.

Several others took out their smartphone to take videos of them as they danced energetically at the Ghanaian wedding.

The video comes about seven months after the court dismissed the case against Henry Fitz and two others after it was alleged they released a private video between Henry Fitz and Serwaa Amihere on social media.

Video of Henry Fitz at a wedding.

Reactions to Henry Fitz's dance video

The video got many sharing their views on Henry Fitz's dance moves. Others also could not resist talking about the private bedroom video between himself and Miss Amihere that took over the internet in April 2024.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

DziDzi55 said:

"Feeling shy for Serwaa with 99 others 😂 coz eeeeiiii😂😂😂"

Odehyeba Maame Akua said:

"Serwaa will regret more if she sees this. Rich man paa."

kaaworry said:

"Swears 😂mesi forgetti sika nu na mesi ni ho ny3 me Akono se3 😅"

ODENEHO said:

"I have come to the realization that as a man all that you need is to have plenty of money and any other thing will automatically be given unto you, you don't need to be overly handsome"

Henry Fitz bonds with his daughters

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz's raunchy bedroom video with Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere took over the internet like a storm.

Following the viral video, old videos of Henry Fitz and his adorable daughters spending quality time together surfaced online. The touching visuals captured the hearts of Ghanaians, garnering massive reactions online.

