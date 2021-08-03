Musician D-Black has lauded his daughter's dance moves after sharing a video online

According to him, his daughter might have picked up the flair from someone else

The musician is noted for flaunting his daughter at the least chance he gets

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore, famed as D-Black, has touted his daughter, Alexis' dance moves in a new video he shared online.

The Vera rapper took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of his daughter dancing like an adult.

Young Alexis appeared to have been in the living room of a house as she showed off her dance moves in what looked like a well-rehearsed routine.

She didn't learn this from me - D-Black screams as daughter shows off dance moves in video. Source: Instagram/dblackgh

Source: Instagram

Alexis was seen wearing a colourful sweater with "Black Avenue Muzik" inscribed on it as she beamed with smiles and effortlessly danced.

A closer look at the video however revealed that the daughter of the musician was dancing in a formation with another girl probably her age mate.

D-Black admitted in the caption that he was quite a bad dancer so he was stunned how his daughter was able to pick up such dance moves.

After posting the video, the musician captioned it:

"Dunno where she got these dancing skills from.. Definitely from not me… My daughter Alexis got it lit"

Many fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to react to the video with many praising the young lady.

ricchiericch wrote: "lol my future rapper"

Ali of Date Rush fame commented: "Amazing"

cynthia.doh_ also came in with the comment: "Boss please can she come and teach me"

adjowa_libra suggested how Alexis may have come up with these dance moves: "Maybe from @s3fa_gh"

