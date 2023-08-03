The 13 Ghanaians who are on a journey by road from Accra to London are currently in Spain

The group have indicated that they are hopeful of getting to London hopefully on Monday, August 7

Netizens who have the news have congratulated them for embarking on this adventure

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The group of 13 brave individuals who have embarked on an audacious move to journey from Accra to London by road have updated Ghanaians regarding their trip.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @peace104.3fm, a member of the group, Teddy, who spoke in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme, revealed that they are currently in Spain en route to the destination.

Ghanaians travelling from Accra to London reach Spain Photo credit: wanderlustghana.com

Source: UGC

"We've covered 7200 kilometres, we are now in Spain, we are moving to Valencia, and will drive through Monaco, Germany, Switzerland Netherlands before we get to London."

He revealed that if everything goes according to plan, they hope to reach London by Monday, August 7 at the latest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Once we get to London, we will interact with people, we have been invited to some parties, and we will have some fun before we finally return home".

The group have planned to make another journey to Cape Town by road next year.

Watch the interview

Ghanaians commend the group for being adventurous

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the twelve individuals over their audacious move.

Qofi_O stated:

Honestly this sounds fan and dangerous at the same time

Sopaato King revealed:

Awesome experience to be with it.... I will set such a record for the second time soon

user4485372981398 indicated:

they must set up a live streaming channel so people can watch and interact with them wherever possible.

Prince reacted:

Well done men I will love to be on this trip cuz I love long distance driving

Man travels from Wa to Accra to surprise daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share how strong the bond between her and her dad is.

The young lady revealed how her dad travelled all the from Wa in Upper West Region to visit her in Accra because he missed her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh